FPJ-Ed: GATE admit cards released today, here's how to download

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) admit cards have been released. On the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in- students who will appear in the GATE 2022 can download the hall ticket.

Exams for GATE 2022 will be held from February 5 to 13, 2022 (February 5, 6, 12, and 13). The dates of February 4 and 11 have been set aside for a variety of activities, including scribe selection (if applicable), exam centre preparation, including sanitization and other activities (display posters, signboards, seating arrangements, and so on), and a candidate visit to inspect the optional exam centre.

This year, two new subject papers have been introduced for the candidates; GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of GATE papers to 29.

The GATE 2022 paper will include three patterns of questions -- multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Negative marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer in an MCQ. However, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in MSQs or NATs.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 04:56 PM IST