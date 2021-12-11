FPJ-Ed: From mode of exam to dates - Click here for the latest update on Maharashtra HSC and SSC exams

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2022 for students of class XII will be conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune or MSBSHSE soon after the dates are announced.

However, the board has not announced the dates yet. Thus, the students of Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) and Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12), are now waiting for the dates and the updates about the mode of the exam.

With the Omicron variant of coronavirus surfacing in various states of the country, the Maharashtra state board has been thinking about considering other assessment options for Classes 10 and 12.

However, as per the report by ABP Maza, the board is currently determined to conduct scheduled written board exams for Classes 10 and 12.

The Board has appealed to the students, parents and teachers to continue preparing for the examination till an official schedule or notice is issued by the board.

Even if the assessment option is being considered in case of emergency. All students and parents are also urged to follow the official instructions of the board.

In 2020, the state government had cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 exams owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and after considering the safety of teachers, students, parents and other stakeholders.

