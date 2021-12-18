e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:02 PM IST

FPJ-Ed | COVID-19: Winter vacations for Chandigarh govt schools rescheduled

Schools will now reopen on January 10.
FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Unsplash

Chandigarh has rescheduled winter vacations in government and government-aided schools in the UT as a precautionary measure, in wake of COVID-19.

As per the revised schedule, schools will have winter vacations from December 20 to January 7. Schools will reopen on January 10.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
