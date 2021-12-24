FPJ-Ed: Class 10, 12 students can submit exam forms a day before the exam: Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai: Class 10 and Class 12 students will now be able to submit their exam applications even one day prior to the written exams, the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Thursday.

A complete exemption of late board exam fees has been given. “No student should miss the exam due to technical issues,” she further said while responding to a calling to attention notice in the legislative council.

“Without paying any extra fees, students of std 12th will be able to submit exam form till March 3, and Std 10th till March 14,” the minister added.

Ms Gaikwad said, “So far, 14,31,667 HSC students and 15,56,861 SSC students have enrolled for the exams. I have also assured the august house that special efforts will be made to ensure that those yet to do so fill up these forms at the earliest.”

The HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) amd SSC (Secondary School Certificate) exam schedules have been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education (MSBHSE). The class 12 exam will start from March 4 and class 10 from March 15.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:07 PM IST