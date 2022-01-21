FPJ-Ed: Chambal riverfront project at Rajasthan's Kota likely to be ready by 2022 end

Kota: A world-class riverfront is being constructed along Chambal River in coaching city which would be a major attraction for the tourists and also a large population of the coaching students, residing in Kota.

Being constructed with a whopping Rs 700 crore budget, the Chambal riverfront project will change the face of Kota forever. Situated just at the entry point and walking distance from the newly developed landmark coaching zone, the riverfront will have several attractions for students and tourists.

The facilities will include a café, handicraft bazaar, skating area, painter’s lane, art galleries, restaurants, kids zone, yoga street, a giant chambal goddess statue boating, world's largest bell, a tall buddhist 3D statue, Nehru Statue, amphitheatre, lazer show, sculpture park and WI-FI river front.

The Chambal riverfront is expected to be ready by the end of 2022. It is being constructed on 3 km on both the banks of the Chambal river where 22 ghats will be built.

At the same time, constructions such as a 40-metre high statue of Chambal Mata, the state's largest statue of Maharana Pratap statue of Maharana Pratap, besides “Sahitya Chowk” are likely to make a popular tourist spot.

Moreover, the world's largest bell of 9.5 meters in diameter will be installed on the ghat and a waterfall will fall in Chambal from the urn of Chambal Mata.

The work of Chambal Riverfront is being done by the Urban Development Trust with its own financial resources.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhaliwal who himself hails from Kota told that since 1.75 coaching students visit Kota every year for studies. The Chambal riverfront will not attract students but tourists also from all over the country and world.

It will have several kinds of recreational facilities for the students and tourists, said Dhaliwal.

He added that after its completion, there will be a tremendous boom in the market here. From the barrage to the Nayapura bridge, the pictures of the country and the world will be visible on the Rampura side on the river front being built on both sides of Chambal, while on the side of Saktapura, there will be visions of splendor of Rajasthan.

UIT Kota Secretary, Rajesh Joshi said that along with entertainment and knowledge, one will also be able to see the special places of major cities of the country and the world.

A huge statue of Nehru will be installed and one will be able to see the entire riverfront from the statue. More than 22 such places, including a World Heritage Street, Rajasthan Heritage Street, Sahitya Chowk and Spiritual Ghat are being built by combining both sides.

The design of the riverfront will be based on Hadoti and Rajputana architecture. There will be boats, food streets of 12 countries, handicraft markets and beautiful gardens for food lovers. The target has been set to complete this by March 2022.

In order to make Chambal river free from pollution, it is proposed to construct an STP plant to purify the dirty water by tapping the drains on both sides. It is also proposed to construct ghats on both the banks and get various types of sculptures and historical façades etc. to be done.

Selfie points and viewpoints are being made on both sides here. Where people will also be able to see Chambal and the ghat in front and can also take selfies.

The riverfront will not only add to the aesthetic value of the Chambal river but also will avert floods in Kota, said UDH Minister, Shanti Dhariwal.

