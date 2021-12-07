FPJ-Ed | CBSE term 1 exam 2022: Board releases new instructions for filing OMR sheets

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently issued an official notice addressing the change in the method of responses on the OMR sheet, which will be effective from today, i.e., December 7, 2021. CBSE class 10, 12 exams are ongoing and will end on December 11 and 22 respectively.

As per the official notice, “It has been observed that sometimes evaluators cannot differentiate between small letters during evaluation. This is taking more time in the evaluation of OMR.”

“It is therefore directed that the examinations to be conducted from 7th December 2021 to till the end, in the OMR options will be marked by the candidates in capital A, B, C, and D as per the correct response. This decision is being taken in the midst of the conduct of examinations.” as mentioned in the official notice.

The following actions are to be strictly followed by the center superintendents

1) Assistant Superintendents must announce instructions that new responses must be given in capital A, B, C, and D and not in short a, b, c, and d.

2) Invigilators must make sure that all the candidates are giving responses in capital A, B, C, and D.

3) The observer must ensure that responses are given by the candidates in capital A, B, C, and D during the conduct of the examination by taking multiple rounds.

4) The Center Superintendents are directed to disseminate the above information as soon as possible.

The adjustments are being made in the middle of the Term 1 board exams, taking into account the issues that teachers and the personnel who review the OMR sheets are having. After the exam, the evaluation is completed the same day. As a result, the board has decided to save time and minimize confusion between small letters.

Further, it added that school principals have to communicate to their teachers going for invigilation duty and to students for complying with these directions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 04:17 PM IST