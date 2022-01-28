FPJ Ed: CBSE 'Heritage India Quiz' for grades 6th-12th begins today

CBSE Heritage India Quiz is conducted every year to raise awareness about preserving human heritage, diversity, and vulnerability of India's built monuments and heritage sites.

This Quiz will be held online from today January 28, 2022, to February 28, 2022. To honor the 75th anniversary of Indian independence - 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' - the topic of this year's quiz is 'India's Freedom Struggle.'

All Students of classes 6th to 12th (irrespective of the Board) are eligible to participate in this Quiz.

The Board will host the Heritage India Quiz 2021-22 on the MyGov Platform and DIKSHA platform.

To access the Quiz on Diksha Platform, a student needs to join the “Heritage India Quiz 2021-22” course on the DIKSHA Platform.

Students would be required to log in to the portal/ app using their existing DIKSHA credentials.

They can also sign in with an existing Google account by clicking on the “Sign in with Google” button.

A detailed guide for Registration/ Login can be found at: https://diksha.gov.in/help/gettingstarted/login/sign-up.html

On reaching the course home page, click on “Join Course” to join the course. Once you have joined the course, you will be able to access the Heritage India Quiz 2021-22.

The quiz is available in both English and Hindi. There is no participation fee for this quiz.

The “Heritage India Quiz 2021-22” can be accessed via the link:

1) In English: https://tinyurl.com/HeritageIndiaQuiz202122e

2) In Hindi: https://tinyurl.com/HeritageIndiaQuiz202122H .

All students who will complete the course would be provided a participation certificate.

The Board attempts to motivate the future generations of this country towards efforts required to protect and conserve our vast cultural heritage.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 06:13 PM IST