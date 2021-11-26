FPJ-Ed: CAT 2021/Tips day 9: Rest is must before the exam day

Only two days to go for the most important, strenuous, and difficult competitive exam of the year, CAT 2021. It is time for candidates to keep their pens down and just take a rest on the last day.

Pranav Pant, CAT mentor and coach advises taking rest a day or two before the examination to reduce the level of stress and pressure. According to him, studying at the last moment will not help, instead just create pressure in the mid.

Rest is must before the exam day:

1. Stop studying a day before the examination. Just go through the past, just retrospect the things that you’ve learned, analyse your strengths and weaknesses.

2. Don’t take any mocks. If you couldn’t perform well in it, it will create more pressure and lower your morale. Instead, review your notes and formulae sheets. That revision will help you better rather than taking mocks.

3. Arrange the stationery items for the exam day in advance. Do not hurry for your admit cards or other stationery items on the day of your exam.

4. Make sure that you eat well. Eat something that you like so that it freshens up your mood and you stay happy before the day of the examination.

5. Do some recreating activities like visiting a museum/park, watching motivational movies, or maybe pursuing a hobby. This may help you reduce your stress.

6. Do not do a heavy workout even if you are a fitness freak. That can make you tired and your performance might get hampered because of your tiredness. Try some light exercises, meditation or yoga instead.

7. Take at least 7-8 hours of sleep before the day of examination. Take proper rest.

8. Last Minute studying will not help, whatever you have studied in the months of preparation will. So stay positive, trust yourself, and keep faith in your hard work.

(Pranav Pant, an MBA from FMS, Delhi University who has cracked several exams such as CDS, SBI PO, RBI Grade B, UPSC Prelims and teaches Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning is hosting FPJ-CAT Tips series exclusive for FPJ readers. A 99.96 percentiler in CAT, Pranav Pant is all geared to drive exam blues away)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 07:30 AM IST