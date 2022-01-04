FPJ-Ed: 4 of 9 CAT toppers from Maharashtra, 2 belong to coaching industry

IIM Ahmedabad declared CAT 2021 results on January 3. According to CAT Convenor Ram Mohan of IIMA, 9 have secured 100 percentile, of which 4 are from Maharashtra and 2 from Uttar Pradesh. One each is from Haryana, West Bengal and Telangana.

Seven of these are engineers, reiterating that fact that the CAT exam has always been styled with engineers in mind.

Of the 100 percentilers, we are almost able to confirm that two belong to the coaching industry. One works in Thane and it is his 14 attempt at CAT and the other runs a platform to help MBA aspirants. The letter’s overall score, according to sources, is 161.36.

There are 19 candidates who flaunt a 99.9 plus percentile, of these also maximum are from Maharashtra and Gujarat. Gujarat’s 99.99 percentilers include Parth Chowdhary, Harshit Kumar, Danesh Bhatuda and Viraj Shah.

This is the fourth year that women have not figured in the list of 100 percentilers despite accounting for 35% of the 1.92 lakh candidates that took the exam.





Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:18 AM IST