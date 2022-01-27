FPJ Ed: 113-year-old college building in Kota gets facelift worth Rs 3 Crores

A 113-year old Heritage building of the Government College Kota, earlier known as Herbert College Kota, has been given a facelift . The Rajasthan government coughed up more than Rs 3 Crores for th restoration.

While the restoration is in the final stage, the building has been illuminated much to the wonder of residents of Kota.. Secretary of the Urban Improvement Trust, Kota, Rajesh Joshi informed that the Heritage building of the GCK Kota Government College Kota has been chemically washed for its restoration. Pathways, railings, lighting, paint over cenotaphs, ground filling, construction of ground wall and laying of grass bed has also been done..

Urban Development and Housing Minister, Shanti Dhariwal, who himself has studied in the college, informed that the heritage property has shades of British and Mughal architecture which makes it unique.. “Additionally, the building has a central clock tower with four faces and the clock is still ticking stoically even after more than half a century which makes this building even more special.”

The then British political agent in Kota Colonel Charles Herbert laid the foundation stone of the school. The magnificent building was completed in the year 1920 though teaching had commenced from 1912 in the headmastership of Lala Daya Krishna.

In 1936, Herbert School was upgraded to Inter College and in 1947 the college was turned into a degree college under the affiliation of Agra University. Shortly in 1947 P.G. classes commenced in Arts (P.G. classes in Science started in 1955) and got affiliation from Rajputana University which after independence came to be known as Rajasthan University. In 1955 the college was renamed as Government College, Kota.

Building of Government College Kota has been declared as a heritage building by the State Archaeology and Museum department of Rajasthan government in September 2020.

The College campus, hostel and grounds is spread across an area of about 30 acres. It is a co-educational, post-graduate (PG) institution supported by faculty strength of 57 permanent teachers and support staff of 32 technical and administrative members of non-teaching wing.

College is affiliated to University of Kota, which was established in 2003.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:03 PM IST