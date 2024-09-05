FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Recognising Best Educators From Diamond Jubilee, C P Goenka, Sanjeevani World, Gopi Birla Memorial, & Aditya Birla Schools

List of teachers from 5 schools who featured in our special edition | FPJ

In our special Teacher's Day edition, The Free Press Journal proudly featured a selection of remarkable educators who have made a significant impact in their respective schools. These 46 teachers from 24 schools stand out not just for their dedication, but for their unique contributions to the lives of their students. While their principals nominated them, we also realised that they had many hidden talents.

Here's a list of teachers from 5 schools who featured in our special edition:

Aneesa Lakdawala, the subject coordinator for Social Studies at Diamond Jubilee High School, Mumbai, is an exceptionally innovative and creative educator. Known for her meticulous approach to work, she leads her team with excellence and dedication.

Ms. Aneesa Lakdawala from Diamond Jubilee High School. | FPJ

Her classroom interactions are not only engaging but a true pleasure to witness. Additionally, she seamlessly integrates technology into her teaching, enriching the learning experience for her students.

Sonali Shinde and Sudeshna Mukherjee, both teachers at CP Goenka International School, Thane, were nominated as the best teachers from their school for being all-rounders and going beyond their regular work and academics.

Ms. Sonali Shinde from C P Goenka International School, Thane. | FPJ

Ms. Sharmila Madiwala, the principal of the school, told the Free Press Journal how both teachers, apart from their subject areas, have never shied away from participating in other activities and projects. These teachers are highly proactive, focusing on the overall development of the students.

Ms. Sudeshna Mukherjee from C P Goenka International School, Thane. | FPJ

Whether it’s sports or performing arts, they always motivate children to participate and even perform for them on reopening days. It is rare to see teachers performing for their students, but they do so, using creative methods to enhance understanding.

Dr. Seema Negi, principal of Sanjeevani World School, was nominated as the best teacher from her school for her commitment to learning new things from her students every morning.

Dr. Seemaa Negi from Sanjeevani World School. | FPJ

Her keenness to learn and her attitude towards making a difference are commendable. She advises young teachers starting their journey in this honorable profession: "Attitude! A positive attitude of making a difference one day at a time and building a nation. Passion will follow automatically."

Nishant Karla, a teacher nominated from Aditya Karla World Academy as the best teacher, stands out for his innovative approach. He makes learning relatable, fun, and meaningful, generating interest in his subject, which is geography and global perspectives.

Mr. Nishant Kalra from Aditya Birla World Academy. | FPJ

He encourages students to engage in coursework such as river studies and field trips to learn about geographical concepts. Commenting on his youthful enthusiasm and passion, Mrs. Radhika Sinha, the principal of the school, told the FPJ, "His unique teaching methods leave a lasting impact on the child's mind. Moreover, he is young and full of bright ideas. There are never any delays, and he is a very innovative teacher."

Mrs. Parvathi K have been selected from Gopi Birla Memorial School as the best teacher from their institution.

Mrs. Parvathi K from Gopi Birla Memorial School | FPJ

This recognition is part of our special Teacher's Day edition, where we celebrate the outstanding contributions and dedication of teachers who have made a significant impact on the lives of their students.