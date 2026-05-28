Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Slams CBSE Over OSM Evaluation Controversy

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia | X (@msisodia)

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday criticised the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over the controversy surrounding its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, alleging that students were suffering due to irregularities in the evaluation process.

In a post on X, Sisodia said many students and parents were distressed by what he described as a "CBSE evaluation scam" and questioned why children's future was being affected.

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He said the hard work of students had gone to waste due to alleged problems in the evaluation process and added that parents were finding it difficult to respond to their children's concerns.

The remarks came amid CBSE facing backlash over its new digital evaluation method introduced for class 12 board exams, with students claiming discrepancies and evaluation errors.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded an independent judicial probe and an investigation by a Special Investigation Team into the matter.

Responding to the allegations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said its OSM system was a "secure and robust IT platform" and asserted that no compromise or vulnerability had been reported in the actual evaluation portal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)