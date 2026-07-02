Forest Guard Job Through Fraud? Rajasthan Forest Guard Arrested For Allegedly Using Proxy Candidate In 2022 Exam

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Rajasthan: A woman posted as a forest guard in Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly securing a government job by using a dummy candidate to write the Forest Guard Recruitment Examination, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The accused, identified as Pramila (29) from Rajasthan’s Jalore district, was arrested on Tuesday by the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG). Investigators alleged that she fraudulently obtained the post after another person appeared on her behalf in the recruitment examination.

According to Hindustan Times, quoting Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal, the Forest Guard Recruitment Examination-2020, conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, was held in 2022. During the investigation, the SOG found that Pramila had allegedly arranged a dummy candidate to appear in the written exam held on November 13, 2022, at Kankroli in Rajsamand district. Based on the results, she was selected for the forest guard post.

The investigation further revealed that Pramila had also allegedly attempted a similar fraud during the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021. Acting on a tip-off, Sindhi Camp Police in Jaipur reportedly intercepted both Pramila and the dummy candidate before the examination and registered a criminal case against them.

Despite the pending REET case, the SOG alleged that Pramila failed to disclose the criminal proceedings during the mandatory police verification required for her Forest Guard appointment. According to investigators, she obtained police verification from Sanchore Police Station without revealing the Jaipur case and later joined duty as a forest guard in Reodar, Sirohi district.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the SOG registered a case in November 2025 while probing alleged irregularities in the Forest Guard recruitment process. During the investigation, officials concluded that Pramila secured her appointment using a dummy candidate in the examination, leading to her arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are examining whether more candidates were involved in similar malpractice during the recruitment process.