Forensic Team Reconstitute JU Student Death With Dummy Doll

Kolkata: The forensic team on Monday reconstituted the death of first-year student of Jadavpur University (JU).

The forensic team with the dummy doll visited the hostel in which the incident took place and reconstituted the incident.

According to sources, the dummy doll was of the same weight and height as that of the dead student.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again slammed the Left Unions over the death of the first-year student.

"We were proud of Jadavpur University and we still are. How people associated with Left unions have killed a young first-year student is unbelievable. The situation has not changed. After so many murders and after the blood bath, it has not changed. They will never change," said Mamata.

On the other hand, the Dean of students was summoned by the Human Rights Commissioner.

According to the Dean of Students he had given necessary things that were asked by the Commission.

Meanwhile, the Registrar also attended two meetings of fact-finding committee of the University and the anti-ragging committee. Vice Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau also took a round at the campus.

According to sources, the UGC is not happy with the report sent by the varsity.

