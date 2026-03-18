Foreign Medical Graduates Win Big As NMC Amends March 6 Rules On Online MBBS Training Compensation

New Delhi: Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) across India are calling it a significant win after the National Medical Commission (NMC) agreed to revise its recent guidelines on compensatory training for online medical studies. The development comes just days after widespread protests and representations by student bodies over a controversial March 6 notice.

While speaking with Free Press Journal, President Jitendra Singh of All India Medical Students' Association stated that, NMC has agreed to our all demands and said they soon will implement it.

According to a press release shared to Free Press Journal by the All India Medical Students’ Association–Foreign Medical Students’ Wing (AIMSA-FMSW), the NMC has assured that compensation letters submitted by students will continue to be accepted and that a revised notification will be issued shortly. The commission has also indicated that the existing FMG Regulations will be amended to make them more student-friendly.

What the March 6 NMC notice stated

The March 6, 2026 notice, issued by the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), clarified that any portion of an MBBS course completed through online mode by foreign medical students must be compensated with mandatory physical onsite training. The directive referred to earlier notices and sought to address queries raised by students and stakeholders regarding online classes undertaken during disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Official notification released on March 6, 2026 |

The commission emphasised that online medical education alone would not be considered sufficient clinical training, making physical compensation a necessary requirement for eligibility and further processing.

What triggered the protests

The turnaround follows mounting pressure from FMGs, who had gathered outside the NMC office in New Delhi on March 16 to protest the directive. The students were also objecting to the stipulation that any part of the MBBS course done online during the COVID-19 pandemic had to be made up with mandatory physical onsite training.

Today, we FMGs are at the NMC protesting against the notice published by @NMC_BHARAT on 6 March 2026, which gives clarification regarding COVID-19 online classes. NMC is issuing this clarification six years after the pandemic and is now asking us to follow it. Today, AFA… pic.twitter.com/X9r67gV4Hb — ALL FMGs ASSOCIATION(AFA) (@official_afa_) March 16, 2026

FMGs had contended that the notice, which came nearly six years after the COVID-19 pandemic, was unfair and impractical. In their representations to the commission, the student bodies had pointed out that travel restrictions, lockdowns, and institutional closures were outside their control.

Key concerns raised with NMC

In an official letter addressed to the NMC, All India Medical Students’ Association–Foreign Medical Students’ Wing (AIMSA-FMSW) requested the commission to withdraw the notice issued on the 6th of March, reinstate the earlier provisions regarding compensatory training, and also ensure uniform implementation across the states.

The association had expressed concerns regarding the retrospective application of the new rules and the lack of uniformity in the interpretation of the guidelines by the state medical councils.

Following a meeting with NMC officials, student representatives said the commission showed willingness to reconsider its stance. The body also acknowledged receipt of a detailed document outlining challenges faced by FMGs across the country.

Awaiting official revised notification

While the revised guidelines are still awaited, the latest assurance has brought relief to thousands of students who feared delays in internships and registration. For now, FMGs say the decision marks a step in the right direction, even as they await formal clarity from the regulator.