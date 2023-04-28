Foreign MBBS students appeals NMC to act on lack of mandatory internship seats

FMGs urges NMC to increase seats for mandatory internship seats. | Twitter- @/FAIMA_INDIA_

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) had issued a notice on, April 27, regarding the number of seats available in the state's hospitals/institutes for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) to pursue their Compulsory Medical Rotatory Internship (CMRI). The notice clarifies that a total of 42 seats are available only in certain hospitals.

The notice comes in the wake of FMG students from Delhi raising their voice against the unavailability of seats in the state. Such students have been waiting to complete their one or two year mandatory hospital rotation but are unable to do so due to a lack of seats.

Protests have also erupted in Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir regarding the same.

#FMG(Foreign Medical Graduates) are sitting at home for last 3 months due to unavailability of any seats for internship in various states of India.



Requesting @NMC_IND to look into this matter of grave concern leading to wasting of precious time of Medicos!@mansukhmandviya pic.twitter.com/jf72BYtjOC — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) April 18, 2023

A student on Twitter responds to the circular, saying, "Complete failure of NMC who can't even amend their own rules and regulations created for FMGs. How can hospitals deny if national medical council made some law for FMGs?It was much better earlier when students could apply in hospitals on interview basis."

FMG students in Rajasthan recently protested the low number of seats available in counselling for the mandated internship. Out of the 2,000 seats allocated to FMGs, Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) conducted counselling for only 399 seats for medical internship.