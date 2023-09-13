FORE School Of Management Organising FORE International Marketing Conference (FIMC)

FORE School of Management (Delhi) |

New Delhi: FORE School of Management, New Delhi, is organising FORE International Marketing Conference (FIMC) 2023 on 15th - 16th December 2023. The conference aims to bring together academicians, scholars, students, and industry experts to address the challenges of sustainable marketing in today's evolving business landscape with the theme "Marketing for Sustainability: Transformation through Innovation and Technology."

The conference invites original and unpublished research work in various tracks related to the conference theme. Some of the tracks include Sustainable Marketing, Digital and Social Media Marketing, Marketing and Finance Interface, Circular Economy for Sustainability, Green Marketing, and more. Noteworthy contributions stand a chance to win the Best Paper Awards, with prizes of INR 10,000/- for the first, INR 7,500/- for the second, and INR 5,000/- for the third. Additionally, all registered participants will receive certificates for their involvement.

Distinguished speakers from across the globe will grace the event with their expertise and knowledge, including Prof. V Kumar, Goodman Academic-Industry Partnership Professor, Brock University, Canada, Prof. K Sivakumar, Arthur Tauck Chair & Professor of Marketing, Lehigh University, USA, Prof. Dimitrios Buhalis, Professor in Marketing, Strategy & Innovation, Bournemouth University, UK, Prof. Asit K Barma, Director & Professor of Marketing, BIM Trichy, India, Prof. Weng Marc Lim, Dean, Sunway Business School, Sunway University, Malaysia, Prof. Sudhir Rana, Program Director at CoHME, Gulf Medical University, UAE, Prof. Majdi Quainah, Associate Professor of Management & Marketing, Kuwait University, Kuwait and many more.

In addition to the intellectual exchange and insightful discussions, the selected research papers presented at the conference will have the opportunity to be published in some of the most prestigious journals in the field of marketing and management.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)