FMGE October 2026 Registration Begins Today At natboard.edu.in; Apply By September 25, Exam On October 31 | Official website

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session today, September 11. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, until September 25, 2026. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 31, 2026.

The FMGE is a screening test for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who possess primary medical qualifications awarded by medical institutions outside India and seek provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission (NMC) or a State Medical Council.

According to the Information Bulletin, NBEMS will now conduct the FMGE three times a year. The previous session was held on June 28, 2026, while the next examination is scheduled for October 31.

Direct link to check the official bulletine

Direct link to apply

FMGE October 2026: Important Dates

Candidates should take note of the following schedule:

Online application begins: September 11, 2026, from 5 PM

Last date to apply: September 25, 2026, up to 11:55 PM

Edit Window: September 29 to September 30, 2026

Selective Edit Window for deficient images: October 3 to October 19, 2026

Deficient document submission/rectification deadline: October 21, 2026, up to 11:55 PM

Test city information: October 20, 2026

Admit card: October 27, 2026

FMGE October 2026 examination: October 31, 2026

Result: By November 30, 2026

FMGE October 2026 Application Fee

Candidates have to pay a total examination fee of Rs 4,650, including 18% GST.

The fee structure is:

Examination fee: Rs 3,940.68

GST at 18%: Rs 709.32

Total amount payable: Rs 4,650

Applicable payment gateway charges, if any, are additional. The fee has to be paid online through the payment gateway available during application submission using UPI, credit card, debit card or other available payment modes.

FMGE October 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the examination must fulfil the eligibility conditions specified by NBEMS.

The major requirements include:

The candidate must be an Indian citizen or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI).

The candidate must possess a Primary Medical Qualification recognised for enrolment as a medical practitioner in the country where the qualification was awarded.

The final examination result for the Primary Medical Qualification must have been declared on or before August 31, 2026.

Candidates must submit documentary evidence establishing that they had successfully completed the required primary medical courses and were declared qualified by the prescribed cut-off date.

Candidates whose documents do not clearly establish that the final examination result was declared by August 31, 2026, or do not establish that they passed all mandatory required courses, can have their candidature cancelled and be declared ineligible.

NEET Requirement For Foreign Medical Graduates

Candidates who obtained or intend to obtain their primary medical qualification from a foreign medical institution on or after May 2018 are required to have qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the MBBS course, according to the regulations cited in the bulletin.

For such candidates, the NEET-UG result is treated as the Eligibility Certificate, provided the candidate also fulfils the prescribed eligibility criteria for admission to the MBBS course.

The bulletin also states that the NEET result is valid for three years from the date of declaration for pursuing the relevant MBBS or equivalent medical course, including any pre-medical or language course where applicable.

Foreign Medical Degree Must Be Attested Or Apostilled

Candidates are required to submit the prescribed documents related to their foreign medical qualification.

The foreign medical degree should be either attested by the Embassy of India in the country where the qualification was obtained or apostilled by the appropriate authority of that country, in accordance with the Hague Convention requirements.

NBEMS has specifically stated that an Apostille or Embassy Attestation uploaded with the application must belong to the document submitted as proof of the qualifying Primary Medical Qualification. If the attestation does not correspond to the submitted qualification document, the matter can be treated as use of unfair means and the candidature can be cancelled, even if the candidate has already received an admit card, appeared for the examination or been declared qualified.

The degree certificate or Provisional Pass Certificate must also confirm that the final examination result was declared on or before August 31, 2026.

Unattested certificates or certificates attested after the prescribed document-submission deadline of October 21, 2026 will not be considered for FMGE October 2026 eligibility.

Documents Required For FMGE October 2026

The bulletin specifies documents that may be required as part of the application and subsequent deficiency-rectification process. These include:

Primary Medical Qualification Certificate (PMQC)

Apostille or attestation of the PMQC by the concerned Indian Embassy

Eligibility Certificate or Admission Letter, wherever applicable

Proof of citizenship

Valid Indian passport for Indian citizens/NRIs, as prescribed

Other documents required under the Information Bulletin

Candidates are required to ensure that the documents submitted with the application support the information provided in the form.

Aadhaar Authentication For FMGE

NBEMS will use Aadhaar-based authentication for establishing and verifying candidate identity in connection with the examination process.

The bulletin states that once Aadhaar information is submitted in the “Identification Details” section of the application form, it cannot be modified or updated at any stage, including during the Edit Window. Candidates have therefore been advised to enter their Aadhaar details with utmost care.

NBEMS has further stated that it does not store or retain the Aadhaar number for the purpose of authentication. Aadhaar authentication is used as a facilitative measure for identity verification and does not constitute proof of eligibility for the examination.

FMGE Registration 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can apply for FMGE October 2026 only through the NBEMS website.

The application process broadly requires candidates to:

Visit the official NBEMS website. Create an online profile and generate a User ID and password. Log in and complete the FMGE October 2026 application form. Enter personal, identification, qualification and other required details carefully. Upload the prescribed photograph, signature, thumb impression and supporting documents. Select the test city as required. Pay the examination fee of Rs 4,650 through the available online payment gateway. Submit the application form within the prescribed deadline. Check the application and payment status after submission. Use the Edit Window or subsequent deficiency-correction windows, wherever applicable, to rectify permitted errors.

NBEMS has clarified that the application can be submitted only online through its website and applications sent through any other mode will be rejected.

Candidates must also ensure that their payment status is shown as “S” for successful in the application form. If the payment status remains pending, the application process is not considered complete.

NBEMS Warns Candidates Against Sharing Personal Details

NBEMS has strongly cautioned candidates against sharing personal information, application details, examination documents, login credentials, OTPs, identity documents, photographs, admit cards or scorecards with third parties.

The board stated that it has not authorised any individual, agency, examination preparation service or other entity to collect such information from candidates on its behalf. Candidates have been advised to rely only on official communications issued directly by NBEMS and remain alert to unsolicited requests.

The board has also made clear that candidates should not approach or canvass with NBEMS for eligibility, admit cards, results, grace marks or FMGE Pass Certificates. Queries within the applicable rules can be submitted through the prescribed Communication Web Portal. Canvassing can lead to rejection of the application and may also attract an unfair-means case.

Candidates should carefully read the complete FMGE October 2026 Information Bulletin and monitor the official NBEMS website for any subsequent updates or corrigenda.