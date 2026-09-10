FMGE October 2026 Registration Begins Today At 5 PM At natboard.edu.in; Check Application Last Date, Exam Date And Fee |

FMGE October 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited applications for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, from September 11.

The FMGE October 2026 examination will be conducted on October 31, 2026, on a computer-based platform at various examination centres across India.

The Information Bulletin containing details on eligibility criteria, fee structure, examination scheme and other requirements will be made available on September 11 at 5 pm.

Direct link for official notification

Direct link to apply

Direct link for queries

FMGE October 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the key dates for the examination below:

Information Bulletin: September 11, 2026 from 5 PM Onwards

Online application begins: September 11, 2026, from 5 pm onwards

Last date to submit application: September 25, 2026, till 11:55 pm

FMGE October 2026 exam date: October 31, 2026

Result declaration: By November 30, 2026

Candidates are advised to read the Information Bulletin carefully before submitting the application form and avoid waiting until the last date to complete the registration process.

NBEMS has stated that requests to accept applications through any mode after the prescribed application window closes will not be entertained.

FMGE October 2026: How to register

The candidates can follow the following steps in order to apply for the examination:

Step 1: The candidates can visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link of FMGE October 2026 registration that is posted on the home page.

Step 3: The applicants can register and login into the applicant’s account.

Step 4: Fill the FMGE application form with the necessary information.

Step 5: Upload the required documents along with other application formalities.

Step 6: Make the payment of application fee using the prescribed payment gateway.

Step 7: Finally submit the application form and complete the application procedure.

Step 8: Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

FMGE October 2026: Helpline Details

For any issues related to the submission of the application form, refunds for failed transactions and any issues related to the payment gateway, candidates are advised to contact the NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333.

Regarding eligibility criteria and documentation, candidates have been advised to make use of the NBEMS Communication Web Portal.

NBEMS has advised candidates to refer only to information that is available on the official NBEMS website. Candidates should avoid making use of information that is circulated on social media or by third parties.