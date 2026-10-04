FMGE October 2026 Final Selective Edit Window Opens At natboard.edu.in; Candidates Can Correct Images Till October 19

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the final selective edit window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October session 2026 on October 3. Candidates who have been notified about deficiencies in the images uploaded with their application forms can make the required corrections until October 19, 2026.

The facility is available to candidates whose photographs, signatures or thumb impressions have been found deficient or incorrect. Applicants must upload the revised images in accordance with the specifications prescribed by NBEMS.

Candidates can access the correction facility through the official NBEMS website. The examination is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2026.

FMGE October 2026 Edit Window: Which details can be corrected?

The final selective edit window is specifically meant for correcting deficient or incorrect images in the application form. Candidates can make changes to the following, wherever applicable:

Photograph

Signature

Thumb impression

Candidates should review the deficiencies communicated by NBEMS and upload the corrected images in the prescribed format. They are advised to ensure that all revised images comply with the examination authority's requirements before submitting the changes.

FMGE October 2026: Steps To Make Corrections

Candidates can follow the steps below to rectify the deficient images in their application forms:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website.

Step 2: Open the application link for the FMGE October 2026 session.

Step 3: Log in using the registered credentials.

Step 4: Access the final selective edit window for the application.

Step 5: Check the deficient or incorrect images identified by NBEMS.

Step 6: Upload the corrected photograph, signature or thumb impression, as applicable.

Step 7: Review the uploaded images carefully and submit the corrections.

Step 8: Save or download the confirmation page, if available, for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the correction process before October 19, 2026, and verify that the revised images have been submitted successfully.

FMGE October 2026 Examination Date

The FMGE October 2026 examination is scheduled for October 31. Foreign medical graduates seeking registration to practise medicine in India must qualify for the examination, subject to the applicable regulatory requirements.

Candidates should regularly check the official NBEMS website for examination-related announcements, application updates and further instructions.