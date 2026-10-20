FMGE October 2026 City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Card On October 27, Exam On October 31 |

FMGE October 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has published the city intimation slip of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026. Students who had registered themselves for the examination can now verify their allocated city for the exam by logging into the website, www.natboard.edu.in.

In order to download the city slip, students would need to log in using their respective user ID and password. City slips are released before the admit card so that the students could plan their travel accordingly. Candidates can check the city of the examination but not the specific centre.

The FMGE October 2026 examination will take place on October 31, 2026.

FMGE October 2026: Important dates

City Intimation Slip: October 20, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: October 27, 2026

Examination Date: October 31, 2026

FMGE October 2026 city intimation slip: Steps to download

The steps that need to be followed to download the FMGE test city intimation slip for October 2026 are listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, move to the examination section and choose FMGE.

Step 3: Click on the application link from the October 2026 session.

Step 4: Log in by entering necessary login details.

Step 5: Click on the FMGE test city intimation slip link.

Step 6: Verify your allotted examination city details.

Step 7: Save the slip for future reference.

FMGE October 2026 admit card details

The admit card for FMGE October 2026 will be made available on October 27, four days before the test date. The candidates are required to download the admit card and verify all the information written in it.

It is necessary for the candidates to carry the admit card printed on paper, along with valid ID proof, to the test venue.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.