FMGE June Result 2026 Declared At natboard.edu.in; What's Next For Qualified Candidates?

FMGE June Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 result today on the official website.

Candidates who appeared for the screening examination conducted on June 28, 2026, can now check their results on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS stated that the notice board copy of the result will remain available on the website until the declaration of the next FMGE session result.

According to the official notification, individual scorecards for candidates who appeared in FMGE June 2026 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in on or after July 16, 2026.

Direct Link To Check Result

Direct Link To Check Notification

FMGE June Result 2026: How to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their result:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the FMGE June 2026 Result link on the homepage.

Step 3: The result PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number to search for it.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

FMGE June Result 2026: What's Next After the FMGE Result?

Candidates who have qualified should keep their documents ready for the next stages of the process. NBEMS has announced that:

FMGE Pass Certificates will be distributed only in person after verification of the candidate's identity and credentials.

The schedule for pass certificate distribution will be announced separately on the NBEMS website.

The declared result is provisional and subject to successful in-person verification of identity and credentials.

The FMGE scorecard alone cannot be used to apply for registration with a State Medical Council. Candidates must obtain the official FMGE Pass Certificate issued by NBEMS after verification.

Qualified candidates can then proceed with registration with the concerned State Medical Council or the National Medical Commission, as applicable, in accordance with prevailing regulations.

FMGE June Result 2026: Important Information for Candidates

NBEMS has also highlighted the following:

The candidature of all candidates remains provisional and is subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria mentioned in the FMGE June 2026 Information Bulletin. If a candidate is found ineligible at any stage, the candidature may be cancelled even after the declaration of the result or issuance of the pass certificate.

Any use of unfair means during the examination process will invite action as per the NBEMS Unfair Means Guidelines and applicable legal provisions.

The results of 20 candidates have been withheld. NBEMS said the reasons for withholding these results are being communicated individually to the concerned candidates through email.

FMGE June Result 2026: Helpdesk

Candidates having any queries may contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or submit their concerns through the official communication portal available on the NBEMS website.