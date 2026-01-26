 FMGE January 2026 Results Expected By Mid-February At natboard.edu.in; How And Where To Check Your Score
FMGE January 2026 results are expected by mid-February on natboard.edu.in. NBEMS will release candidates’ qualifying status, marks, and rank. Qualified candidates can download scorecards and proceed with registration and internship formalities.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
FMGE January 2026 Results: The results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) January 2026 session should be released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) by the middle of February. According to the media reports that the results will probably be posted soon on the board's official website, natboard.edu.in, even though NBEMS has not officially confirmed the precise release date.

When the FMGE results are made public, a candidate's qualifying status, total marks, and rank will be disclosed. NBEMS will probably make the results available as a PDF or as separate scorecards that may be seen with login information.

FMGE January 2026 Results: Steps to download

Candidates can get the FMGE scorecards 2026 by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the official NBEMS website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the "FMGE January 2026 Result" link.

Step 3: To view the result page or PDF document, click the link.

Step 4: If prompted, enter your application number and birthdate.

Step 5: View the scorecard and download it.

Step 6: Make a printing or save a copy for later use.

FMGE January 2026 Results: What's next?

Receive official FMGE pass notification from NBEMS

Complete document and identity verification, as prescribed

Obtain FMGE Pass Certificate issued by NBEMS

Use the pass certificate to apply for medical registration

Approach the respective State Medical Council (SMC) or National Medical Commission (NMC) for registration

Complete mandatory internship, if not already done (as per eligibility)

Begin clinical practice in India after successful registration and internship

