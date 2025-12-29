 FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields

FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields

NBEMS has opened the final edit window for the FMGE December 2025 session from December 29 to December 31. Candidates can make online corrections to permitted documents through the official FMGE portal before the screening test on January 17, 2026.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image

FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window: The FMGE December 2025 final edit window dates have been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Students who have completed the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination application form for the December 2025 session can make changes to it online. The last edit window for FMGE 2025 will be open from December 29 to December 31, 2025.

FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window: Important dates

Test city slip release date: January 2, 2026

Admit card release date: January 14, 2026

FPJ Shorts
FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields
FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 29, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 29, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
SC Stays Its Earlier Order On Aravalli Definition; Forms New Expert Panel To Examine Issues
SC Stays Its Earlier Order On Aravalli Definition; Forms New Expert Panel To Examine Issues
BMC Elections 2026: MNS Workers Tensed Over Seat-Sharing Ahead Of Crucial Polls, Here's What Raj Thackeray Told Them
BMC Elections 2026: MNS Workers Tensed Over Seat-Sharing Ahead Of Crucial Polls, Here's What Raj Thackeray Told Them

FMGE December 2025 screening test date: January 17, 2026

Exam timing: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (single shift)

Result declaration date: February 17, 2026

FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window: Editable field

Primary Medical Qualification Certificate (PMQC)

Apostilled documents

PMQC attested by the relevant Indian embassy

Eligibility certificate or admission letter

Proof of citizenship

Note: All corrections must be made via the official FMGE portal

FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window: Non-editable field

Test city

Email address

Mobile number

Candidate’s name

Nationality

Note: These details cannot be changed during the correction window. Candidates are advised to verify them carefully before final submission, as they will be treated as final once the registration is completed.

FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window: Steps to edit application form

In order to correct incomplete documentation on the FMGE application form 2025, students must follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the NBEMS's official website.

Step 2: Enter your login information after clicking the "FMGE" link.

Step 3: The screen will show the FMGE application form 2025.

Step 4: Modify the relevant documents.

Step 5: Examine the application form's updated details carefully.

Step 6: Click "Submit" once all the corrections have been made.

Step 7: For future use, download the updated FMGE December 2025 session application form.

Direct link for the correction window

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable...

FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable...

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts Today, OBC Vacancies Increased To...

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts Today, OBC Vacancies Increased To...

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Applications Close Tomorrow At 6 PM; Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Applications Close Tomorrow At 6 PM; Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in

AIBE 20 Result 2025 To Be OUT Anytime Soon At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here

AIBE 20 Result 2025 To Be OUT Anytime Soon At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here

AIIMS INI SS Round 1 Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today; Details Here

AIIMS INI SS Round 1 Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today; Details Here