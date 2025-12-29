FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields

FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window: The FMGE December 2025 final edit window dates have been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Students who have completed the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination application form for the December 2025 session can make changes to it online. The last edit window for FMGE 2025 will be open from December 29 to December 31, 2025.

FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window: Important dates

Test city slip release date: January 2, 2026

Admit card release date: January 14, 2026

FMGE December 2025 screening test date: January 17, 2026

Exam timing: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (single shift)

Result declaration date: February 17, 2026

FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window: Editable field

Primary Medical Qualification Certificate (PMQC)

Apostilled documents

PMQC attested by the relevant Indian embassy

Eligibility certificate or admission letter

Proof of citizenship

Note: All corrections must be made via the official FMGE portal

FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window: Non-editable field

Test city

Email address

Mobile number

Candidate’s name

Nationality

Note: These details cannot be changed during the correction window. Candidates are advised to verify them carefully before final submission, as they will be treated as final once the registration is completed.

FMGE December 2025 Final Edit Window: Steps to edit application form

In order to correct incomplete documentation on the FMGE application form 2025, students must follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the NBEMS's official website.

Step 2: Enter your login information after clicking the "FMGE" link.

Step 3: The screen will show the FMGE application form 2025.

Step 4: Modify the relevant documents.

Step 5: Examine the application form's updated details carefully.

Step 6: Click "Submit" once all the corrections have been made.

Step 7: For future use, download the updated FMGE December 2025 session application form.

Direct link for the correction window