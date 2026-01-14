FMGE December 2025 Admit Card OUT At natboard.edu.in; Exam On Jan 17

FMGE December 2025 Exam Admit card: The admission card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 was announced today, January 14, 2026, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. Examinees who have registered can now download their hall pass from natboard.edu.in, the official website.

FMGE December 2025 Exam: Important dates

FMGE Admit Card Release Date: January 14, 2026

FMGE Exam Date: January 17, 2026

FMGE December 2025 Exam: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can download the admit card by following the easy steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the NBEMS's official website.

Step 2: Select FMGE by clicking on exams.

Step 3: To access the login option, click the link.

Step 4: Type in the necessary login information.

Step 5: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The screen will display the admit card.

Step 7: Download it, then print it out for later use.

Direct link to download admit card

FMGE December 2025 Exam: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Exam Centre Address

Exam Date

Exam Time / Shift

Important Exam Instructions

Note: Students must carry the admit card to the exam centre, as entry will be denied without it.

FMGE December 2025 Exam: Exam pattern

Mode of examination: The FMGE December 2025 exam will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode.

Type and number of questions: The exam will consist of 300 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a single paper.

Language of question paper: The question paper will be available only in English.

Answer options: Each question will have four answer choices.

Exam structure: The test will be conducted in two sections on the same day.

Questions per section: Each section will contain 150 questions.

Time duration: 150 minutes will be allotted for each section.

Break between sections: The two sections will be separated by a scheduled break.

Negative marking: There will be no negative marking in the exam.

FMGE December 2025 Exam: Important instruction

No admit card by post or email: The admit card will not be sent through email or postal services.

Carry printed admit card: Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre.

Read instructions carefully: All instructions mentioned on the admit card should be read thoroughly before the exam day.

Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official NBEMS website for updates and latest notifications related to FMGE December 2025.