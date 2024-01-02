FMGE December 2023 Edit Window: Correct Your Application Images Now | Representational pic

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the FMGE December 2023 edit window, allowing candidates to make corrections in their application forms. The edit window was opened on December 29, 2023, and candidates can access it through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

This edit window specifically caters to rectifying image(s) in the application form during the selective and final edit window. Candidates have until January 1, 2024, to make necessary changes to ensure the accuracy of their images.

To facilitate corrections in the application form's images, candidates can follow a few straightforward steps:

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the FMGE December 2023 link, which is available under the examinations section at the top of the page.

3. On the new page, click on the application link.

4. Enter the required details and log in to the account.

5. Follow the instructions provided on the notice to make changes in the application form.

6. Click on submit and download the updated page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates should take advantage of this edit window to ensure that their application forms are free of errors, particularly concerning the uploaded images.

It's essential to note that the admit cards for the FMGE December 2023 will be issued on January 12, and the examination is scheduled for January 20, 2024. The results are expected to be declared on February 20, 2024. For further details, candidates are encouraged to check the official website of NBEMS.