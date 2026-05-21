FMGE Correction Window 2026: Final Selective Edit Window Opens To Rectify Deficient And Incorrect Images; Make Changes Until June 10

FMGE Correction Window 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the final selective edit window for candidates appearing in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2026. The facility has been activated for applicants whose uploaded images, including photograph, signature, or thumb impression, were found deficient or incorrect during scrutiny.

Candidates can make the required corrections by visiting the official website of natboard.edu.in. The final selective edit window will remain open from May 21, 2026, to June 10, 2026.

NBEMS stated that corrections required in uploaded images, including photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions, will be communicated only through emails sent to the registered email IDs of concerned candidates. Only those images that require correction will be editable during the final selective edit window.

The board has further clarified that no additional opportunity will be provided after the closure of the correction window. Candidates are advised to upload images strictly according to the prescribed image upload guidelines. Failure to submit images as per the guidelines or failure to rectify deficient images within the given timeline may result in rejection of the application.

According to NBEMS, no other details in the application form can be edited during this period, and the correction facility is restricted only to deficient images.

Direct Link To Make Changes

Direct Link To Check Official Notification

Direct Link To Check Image Upload Instructions

FMGE 2026 Final Selective Edit Window: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the dates for the FMGE 2026 Final Selective Edit Window:

FMGE 2026 Final Selective Edit Window Start Date - 21st May 2026

FMGE 2026 Final Selective Edit Window Close Date - 10th June 2026

FMGE 2026 Final Selective Edit Window: What Changes Can Be Made

Final Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images

Photographs

Signatures

Thumb Impression

FMGE 2026 Final Selective Edit Window: Steps To Rectify Images

Step 1: Visit the official website of FMGE

Step 2: Click on the FMGE 2026 application link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the User ID and Password.

Step 4: Open the deficient image correction link.

Step 5: Upload the corrected photograph, signature, or thumb impression as required.

Step 6: Verify the uploaded images carefully.

Step 7: Submit the corrections and download the confirmation page for future reference.

NBEMS has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for further updates related to FMGE 2026, including admit card release and examination schedule.

The FMGE examination is conducted for Indian and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have obtained their primary medical qualification from institutions outside India and seek permission to practice medicine in India.