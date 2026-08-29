FMGE 2026: NMC To Reopen Eligibility Certificate Application Window On September 1 At nmc.org.in; Apply Till September 30

FMGE 2026: The National Medical Commission (NMC) will reopen the online application window for the Eligibility Certificate (EC) required for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2026. As per a public notice issued by the Ethics & Medical Registration Board (EMRB) on August 28, candidates who have not yet obtained the Eligibility Certificate can submit their applications through the NMC portal.

The application window will open on September 1, 2026, at 10 AM and will remain available until September 30, 2026, till 6 PM.

The NMC has issued the notice as the FMGE Screening Test may be scheduled in the coming months by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who are required to possess an Eligibility Certificate will not be permitted to apply for the FMGE without the certificate issued by the NMC.

FMGE to be held thrice a year

The NMC's decision to reopen the Eligibility Certificate application window comes shortly after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced a change in the FMGE schedule. The screening test will now be conducted three times a year instead of twice.

As per the NBEMS announcement, an additional FMGE will be held on October 31, 2026. The FMGE that was earlier scheduled for January 9, 2027, has also been rescheduled to a later date in January or February 2027. NBEMS is expected to notify the detailed application schedule for the additional October examination separately.

The additional examination provides eligible foreign medical graduates with another opportunity to appear for the screening test. However, candidates who are required to obtain an Eligibility Certificate must ensure that they have the certificate issued by the NMC before applying for the FMGE, as specified in the NMC's latest notice.

FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate: Important Dates

Candidates can check the application schedule below:

Application window opens: September 1, 2026, at 10 AM

Last date to apply: September 30, 2026, till 6 PM

Application mode: Online

Official NMC application portal: application.nmc.org.in/register

Candidates can access the NMC application portal to submit their applications.

Who needs to apply?

Candidates who have not yet obtained the Eligibility Certificate and require it to apply for the FMGE Screening Test can submit a fresh application during the reopened window.

However, the NMC has clarified that candidates who have already submitted an application for issuance of the Eligibility Certificate in the past do not need to apply again.

NMC advisory to avoid errors in application

The EMRB has advised candidates to exercise due diligence while filling out the Eligibility Certificate application. The NMC said mistakes in applications have been observed on previous occasions and issued the following suggestions:

Fill the application yourself: Candidates are advised to preferably complete the application on their own and avoid using a proxy.

Keep documents ready: Applicants should keep all required documents handy before starting the application process.

Verify details: Candidates should cross-check every entry against their original documents before submitting the application.

Use active mobile number: Candidates must provide an active mobile number through which candidates will be intimated about deficiencies, if any, in their applications.

Remove deficiencies in time: Candidates should immediately rectify deficiencies, if any, conveyed by NMC, so that candidates will not face any delay or last-minute hassle.

Make sure of all entries: Candidates should make sure that entries provided by them match with entries available in their original documents.

Steps for applying NMC Eligibility Certificate

The following steps can be taken by candidates when the application portal is made live:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NMC.

Step 2: Register/login with required credentials.

Step 3: Choose the option of application of Eligibility Certificate.

Step 4: Fill all the necessary information carefully.

Step 5: Upload the documents as per requirement of NMC.

Step 6: Make sure that all the information matches with original documents.

Step 7: Submit the application within the deadline.

Step 8: Save the File Tracking Number available on submission of application.

NMC issues important clarification on application status

Candidates who need to enquire about the status of their Eligibility Certificate application can contact the NMC at eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in or eligibility@nmc.org.in.

The NMC has specifically advised candidates to mention their File Tracking Number while making enquiries. It stated that no response will be sent to candidates who do not provide the File Tracking Number.

The commission has also advised candidates to regularly monitor their registered contact details and complete any required corrections or rectifications without delay.