FMGE 2022: Application for June session begins, check details here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has begun accepting applications for the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2021. Candidates interested in taking the FMGE 2022 for the June session should register online at nbe.edu.in. The closing date for applying online for the FMGE 2022 June session is April 4. FMGE June 2022 will take place on June 4th.

FMGE is held twice a year for Indian and international applicants seeking provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI) or a State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India.

Here's how to apply for FMGE

1. Go to the NBE official website, nbe.edu.in

2. Select the FMGE link.

3. Go to new registration or applicant login/

4. Fill the application form.

5. Submit your application and pay the application fee.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 02:04 PM IST