Five things students should know when applying for University abroad

Studying abroad is an aspiration for many students. The world-class academic ambience, infrastructure, and faculty that foreign universities provide students with the best education and open the gateway to extraordinary possibilities. In recent times, there has been a massive increase in the number of students flying to study abroad. However, before deciding to apply to foreign universities, students must go through a checklist diligently to settle on the best possible options and make their education and stay memorable.

Here are the five key considerations for students before applying to an international university:

Goals and Objectives

It is essential to set clear goals and objectives when planning to study abroad. Studying abroad can help in achieving academic and professional benchmarks. Students should keep in mind their goals and long-term objectives while applying to foreign colleges and be clear on how studying abroad can help them in achieving their goals. They can highlight academic and professional benchmarks and document evidence of working towards them to improve their applications and impress the admissions committee.

University Reputation

Before selecting a university, it is crucial to research the reputation and ranking of the institutions. Universities with a good reputation, ranking, and rich legacy should be considered before applying. Stringent admission criteria, outstanding facilities, opportunities, and a high student recruitment rate from prospective employers are factors that make a college or university stand out. Students must consider all these factors carefully before zeroing in on any institution.

Rohan Ganeriwala, Co-Founder, Collegify |

Program Availability

Students must reflect on their interests, assess their skill areas, and select the curriculum based on their interests before choosing an institution. A thorough review of the course outline, subjects, and types of learning and assessment methods can enable students to form a basic idea about the program. It is also important to consider the future career prospects of a particular program before selecting it.

Budget and Finance

Studying at a foreign university requires significant financial resources. Students and parents must consider their finances well in advance. The cost of foreign studies can vary depending on the location, program type, and duration. Students must figure out the total expenditure, including tuition costs, living costs, travel expenses, etc., and plan their budget accordingly to avoid any last-minute hassle. They can also opt for an educational loan from a financial institution to cover their study expenses. Universities also offer various scholarship programs for academically brilliant students, which can decrease the financial burden to a great extent.

Job Opportunities and Alumni Network

Studying abroad is an investment for the future, and choosing a major wisely is the first step to reaping dividends out of that investment. Students should consider majors that offer better job prospects. Networking opportunities, availability of research projects, internships, and career fairs, all contribute to a great professional future. A robust alumni network can also provide valuable support and advice. In fact, a well-organized and active international alumni network is extremely helpful in providing long-term assistance even after the completion of the academic program.

In addition to these five key considerations, students also need to consider other essential aspects while studying abroad, such as visas, accommodation, insurance, and language proficiency. They must research the visa requirements, including the eligibility criteria, application procedures, and deadlines. Students must research the available accommodation options and the cost of living in the country where they plan to study. They should also have health insurance that covers medical expenses, accidents, and emergencies while studying abroad. Finally, language proficiency is essential to be able to communicate with the university administration, faculty, and other students.