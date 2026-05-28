First In Maharashtra: Mumbai University Sets Up Distance Education Sub-Centre In Palghar | X

Palghar: In a move aimed at expanding access to higher education and promoting dual-degree opportunities, the University of Mumbai has launched a sub-centre for its Distance and Online Education Centre at Sonopant Dandekar College in Palghar. University officials described it as the first initiative of its kind in Maharashtra.

The agreement for establishing the sub-centre was signed between Prof. Dr. Shivaji Sargar, Director of the University’s Centre for Distance and Online Education, and Principal Kiran Save of the Sonopant Dandekar Educational Institute. The event was attended by university officials, faculty members, and representatives of the institute.

The initiative comes as part of the university’s larger effort to improve the state’s higher education participation rate, which currently stands at 28 percent. The university aims to increase this figure to 50 percent by 2035 through the expansion of distance and online learning facilities.

According to university officials, the new system will allow students pursuing regular degree programmes, as well as working professionals and citizens who have already completed their education, to simultaneously pursue a second degree. The move is expected to particularly benefit employees working in industrial areas such as Tarapur and other parts of the Palghar district.

To cater to growing demand, the centre plans to introduce several postgraduate programmes, including MBA and Cyber Security courses. Officials said the admission and examination fees for these programmes would remain affordable, making higher education more accessible to students from rural areas.

Speaking at the event, Principal Kiran Save said the initiative would help students develop employable skills and create better career opportunities. He also said efforts are underway to introduce additional courses offered by the Garware Institute through the Palghar centre.

Prof. Dr. Shivaji Sargar highlighted the increasing popularity of online and distance education and stressed the need for curriculum development in line with the National Education Policy. He said the dual-degree opportunity would help students enhance their academic qualifications while also pursuing their interests and professional goals.