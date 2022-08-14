Find out which universities in the UK make up the Russell Group

Oxford University | Unsplash

Twenty-four public research institutions in the UK have selected themselves to form the Russell Group. The organisation, which has its headquarters in Cambridge, was founded in 1994 to advocate the interests of its members, primarily before the government and Parliament.

Here are some of the renowned universities from the Rusell Group:

Oxford University

The university of Oxford has 36 colleges and 3 societies as a part of it. It is allegedly the second oldest university in the worls that has produced 28 noble laureates.

University of Cambridge

Foreigners make up 50% of Cambridge University graduates. For international students, the institution offers a wide range of services that are tailored to their requirements and interests. One of the world's largest libraries and museums is located at Cambridge University.

University of Birmingham

It is the original ‘redbrick’ University that counts 10 Nobel Laureates within their staff and alumni who have contributed to some of science’s greatest discoveries, like the Higgs Boson and Gravitational Waves. The universty has also hosted the commonwealth games in 2022.

LSE(London school of economics & political science) | Nigel Stead

LSE(London school of economics & political science) The academic profile of the University includes a wide range of social sciences, and it is recognised for examining real-world challenges in sociology, anthropology, accounting, and finance in addition to economics, politics, and the law. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Urjit R. Patel are some of the famous Indian Alumni.

King's College London

King's is a part of a number of academic associations, such as the European University Association and the Association of Commonwealth Universities. It houses the Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery, the first nursing school in the world.

The other colleges within the Russell Group are -

University of Leeds

Imperial college London

University of Glasgow

University of Manchester

Cardiff university

university of Liverpool

University of Edinburgh

University of Nottingham

Newcastle university

Queen's university Belfast

University of york

University of Sheffield

UCL (university college London)

University of Southampton

Queen Mary university of London

University of Warwick

University of Bristol

Durham university

University of Exeter