Finance Minister invites US universities to start operation at IFSC

Gandhinagar: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with representatives from 14 prestigious US universities on Friday and invited them to establish foreign universities/institutions at Gandhinagar's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Budget 2022-23 authorised the establishment of world-class foreign universities in Gandhinagar's GIFT City, free of domestic regulations, in order to facilitate the availability of skilled labour in the financial services sector.

"Recognising the inherent potential of the IFSC, the Budget announcement paved the way for allowing world-class foreign universities to offer courses in Financial Management, FinTech, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in @GIFTCity_IFSC," a tweet from the Finance Ministry said.





"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman interacted via VC with several distinguished US universities to explore the opportunity of setting up foreign universities/institutions in @GIFTCity_IFSC, which was an announcement made in Union Budget 2022," another tweet said.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 04:47 PM IST