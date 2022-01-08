Finance Club IIT Bombay brings Cryptonite, cryptocurrency and blockchain summit for educating students

Finance Club - IIT Bombay, in collaboration with Woodstock Fund, an emerging technology investment fund, Buidlers Tribe, an incubator dedicated to driving the blockchain-based startup innovation, DAOMaker, an incubator DAO with a community governed fund, and Polytrade, a blockchain-based decentralized protocol announced the launch of Cryptonite. This 4-day pan-India cryptocurrency and blockchain summit is scheduled to be held from January 7-10, 2022.

The summit aims to serve as a platform that would provide students from all across the country knowledge about the new and rapidly evolving world of Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, NFTs and Web 3.0.

It would consist of numerous panel discussions seated by renowned speakers and top players in the Web 3.0 and Crypto sphere. The speakers would cover various principal questions revolving around the diverse applications of Web 3.0 along with the regulatory aspect and the future of cryptocurrencies.

To gain practical exposure, participants would also get to learn about the practical advancements made by some of the startups in this sphere and also a chance to learn under the companies’ umbrella in the form of various mentorship opportunities.

Himanshu Yadav, Founding Partner, Woodstock Fund, “India has the largest English-speaking developer community, and with its expansive talent, entrepreneurial acumen, and conducive regulatory framework, India is a bludgeoning playground for technological innovation. We are excited to partner with Finance Club, IIT Bombay to host the first edition of their Crypto Summit - Cryptonite this year and provide the right platform for industry players to collaborate and encourage the Web3.0 drive globally.”

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 11:50 AM IST