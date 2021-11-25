'Finally, I can meet my friends': Students excited as schools for classes 1 to 4 to reopen in Maharashtra

November 25: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with cabinet ministers and paediatric task force (a special task force set up by the government) decided to reopen schools for classes 1st to 4th in rural areas and classes 1st to 7th in urban areas. Schools from class 8th to 12th were already running offline in Maharashtra.

"In Maharashtra, all schools from 1st to 12th are going to start from December 1 and all the SOP's and discussions will be done with Health ministry and task force and further SOP's will be provided within 8 days," said Varsha Gaikwad, School education minister in a press conference held on Thursday, November 25.

Students all over Maharashtra were overwhelmed by the decision taken by the government.

Mishti Momaya, Class 6 student, Diamond Jubilee School, Mumbai says "Finally I can go to schools and meet my friends. I am really excited to go back to school and meet my teachers and sit in a classroom and study with my friends."

Kriyal Mota, a grade 2 student said, "Last I went in school was Sr. kg. and now directly I will be going to school in 2nd class. I want to meet my teachers and friends. I want to do art and craft in my class and show it to my friends."

"It's going to be a kind of difficult to adjust to the timings directly as children are not used to it now, but they are going to get a chance to socialize with their friends which they had missed for the last two years. It is going to be positive for every parent unless and until precautionary measures are taken," says Vishal Nagda, parent of a 5th standard student.

ALSO READ Maharashtra: Schools for classes 1 to 4 to reopen from December 1

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 07:29 PM IST