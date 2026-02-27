 Final Hours To Apply For UPSC CSE, IFS 2026: Apply By 6 PM Today At upsconline.nic.in; Prelims On May 24
UPSC will close the registration window for Civil Services and Indian Forest Service exams 2026 at 6 PM today, February 27. The preliminary exam will be held on May 24, 2026. Candidates must apply online at upsconline.nic.in.

Friday, February 27, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Registration: The Civil Services Examination (CSE) and Indian Forest Service Examination registrations for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close at 6:00 PM today, February 27, 2026. By entering their login information on the official website at upsconline.nic.in, candidates can complete the online registration form.

May 24, 2026 is the date of the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026.

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Registration: Important dates

Application Last Date: February 27, 2026 (till 6:00 PM)

UPSC Civil Services & IFS Preliminary Exam 2026: May 24, 2026

UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026: August 21, 2026

Cut-off date for age eligibility: August 1, 2026

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can review the following eligibility requirements:

1. A graduate degree from an approved university is required of candidates.

2. The age range for candidates must be between 21 and 32.

3. The aforementioned principles are followed when implementing age relaxation.

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Registration: Application Fees

General / OBC / EWS candidates: ₹100

Female candidates: ₹100

SC / ST candidates: ₹100

Mode of payment: Online

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

The UPSC CSE and IFS application procedures are listed below for candidates to review:

Step 1: Visit upsconline.nic.in, the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Enter your registration information after clicking the registration link.

Step 3: After that, sign in to the account.

Step 4: Complete the application and pay the required amount.

Step 5: To download the confirmation page, click the submit button.

Step 6: Save a hard copy for future reference.

