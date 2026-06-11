Final Hours Left: UPSC NDA II 2026 Extended Registration Deadline Ends Today At 6 PM; Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in

Website: https://upsconline.nic.in/

UPSC NDA II 2026: The Union Public Service Commission will conclude the extended application deadlines for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026 in a few hours. Candidates have till tonight at 6:00 PM to submit an online application. They must complete their NDA 2 registration form on the UPSC's official website, upsconline.nic.in.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct Link To Apply

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Important dates

UPSC NDA II 2026 notification release date: May 20, 2026

NDA II 2026 application process begins: May 20, 2026

Revised last date to apply for UPSC NDA II 2026: June 11, 2026

UPSC NDA II 2026 exam date: September 13, 2026

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Application fees

General category candidates: INR 100

SC candidates: No fee

ST candidates: No fee

Female candidates: No fee

Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs: No fee

UPSC NDA II 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the Account Creation section of the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number, email address, and other information to register.

Step 4: Log in and make the payment using Net Banking, UPI, or a debit or credit card.

Step 5: Fill out the form and submit it.

Step 6: Next, download the form and save it for later use.

UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Required documents

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Debit/Credit card details for fee payment

Note: Uploaded documents must be clear and in the prescribed format mentioned on the official website.

If students have any trouble completing the NDA application form, they should get in touch with the help desk. The NDA helpdesk can be contacted via email at upscsoap@nic.in or by phone at 1124041001 or 01140303444.