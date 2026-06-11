Final Hours Left: UPSC NDA II 2026 Extended Registration Deadline Ends Today At 6 PM; Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA II 2026: The Union Public Service Commission will conclude the extended application deadlines for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026 in a few hours. Candidates have till tonight at 6:00 PM to submit an online application. They must complete their NDA 2 registration form on the UPSC's official website, upsconline.nic.in.
Direct link to read the official notification
UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Important dates
UPSC NDA II 2026 notification release date: May 20, 2026
NDA II 2026 application process begins: May 20, 2026
Revised last date to apply for UPSC NDA II 2026: June 11, 2026
UPSC NDA II 2026 exam date: September 13, 2026
UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Application fees
General category candidates: INR 100
SC candidates: No fee
ST candidates: No fee
Female candidates: No fee
Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs: No fee
UPSC NDA II 2026: Steps to apply
Step 1: Go to the official website.
Step 2: Navigate to the Account Creation section of the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your mobile number, email address, and other information to register.
Step 4: Log in and make the payment using Net Banking, UPI, or a debit or credit card.
Step 5: Fill out the form and submit it.
Step 6: Next, download the form and save it for later use.
UPSC NDA II 2026 Registration: Required documents
Scanned passport-size photograph
Scanned signature
Debit/Credit card details for fee payment
Note: Uploaded documents must be clear and in the prescribed format mentioned on the official website.
If students have any trouble completing the NDA application form, they should get in touch with the help desk. The NDA helpdesk can be contacted via email at upscsoap@nic.in or by phone at 1124041001 or 01140303444.