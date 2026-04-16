Final Chance To Complete CUET UG 2026 Photo Verification Today At cuet.nta.nic.in; Check More Details Here 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CUET UG 2026 Photo Verification Window today via its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have not yet completed the process are encouraged to do so before the deadline.

According to the revised schedule, the deadline for submitting Photo Verification Certificates has been extended from April 10 to April 16, 2026. However, today is the deadline for candidates to complete the required verification process.

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Candidates are required to download the Photo Verification Certificate, have it attested, and upload it to the official portal.

By uploading a signed and attested certificate (found on the website) and a recent photo that has been approved by the principal of their particular school or college, candidates can confirm their identity. Candidates may obtain the documents attested by a Class-I Gazetted Officer, such as a Tehsildar, Revenue Officer, SDM, DM, or a Class-I Gazetted Officer of the Indian Embassy for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates, if the aforementioned authorities are unavailable.

In addition, they must bring a printed copy of the verified document to the examination center on the day of the exam for physical verification.

The verification module is now available to both Aadhaar and non-Aadhaar candidates, particularly those who found discrepancies between their uploaded photograph and official records. The NTA has made this additional step mandatory to ensure that applications are processed smoothly.

The agency has also warned that failing to complete the verification process by the deadline may cause complications during the examination.

Photo Verification Details

The verification module allows candidates, both Aadhaar and non-Aadhaar users, to:

Get the Certificate of Photo Verification.

Get a proper attestation.

Put the validated document online.

Bring a printed copy to the testing location so it can be verified.

The NTA has explicitly stated that failing to complete the process by the deadline may result in issues during the examination process.

For more information, candidates should visit the official NTA website, nta.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in, on a regular basis. In case of any issues, they can reach out at the NTA Help Desk by calling 011-40759000 or emailing cuetug@nta.ac.in.