FIITJEE coaching institution launches e-School

FIITJEE (www.fiitjee.com), which was founded in 1992, the leader in competitive exam preparation for the K-12 segment in offline mode, is now launching its e-school.

FIITJEE prepares students for various competitive exams viz JEE Advanced, JEE Main, KVPY, NTSE, Olympiad. Its rich legacy of producing extraordinary success stories stands unparallel in the industry. Please visit www.iitjeetoppers.com for details.

FIITJEE takes it offline coaching expertise online, launches FIITJEE eSchool - an EDTECH initiative to offer LIVE Online Preparatory Classroom Program (with 2-way Communication)

FIITJEE is the first offline Coaching institute in India to adopt technology and proactively launch products/services keeping in mind students welfare.

Past Initiatives which were launched 1st time by any Offline Coaching Institute in India

FIITJEE launched Online Computer Based Test (CBT) within weeks of IIT announcing the migration of JEE Advanced to online mode. FIITJEE conducted the 1st All India Proctored Simulated Online CBT on 10th November 2017 across 90+ cities, 130+ test centres & 50,000+ concurrent test takers.

FIITJEE shifted all its offline preparatory classes to online mode immediately after the announcement of Janta Curfew in March 2020. Not a single batch of students were affected due to the pandemic and subsequent preventive lockdown. Continuity in learning was of paramount importance.

FIITJEE conducted Proctored Online Test from home on 2nd August 2020. It was a scholarship cum admission test. The Proctored Online Test was supervised by a software to ensure the identity of the candidate and the integrity of the exam are being upheld.

FIITJEE eSchool (www.fiitjee-eschool.com), a 100% subsidiary of FIITJEE Limited, is an EDTECH initiative to scale up its offline teaching capabilities with the help of technology. As an outcome, students residing in smaller cities/towns not having access to quality preparatory services in their vicinity, need not relocate to a larger city rather they can now have access to FIITJEE's classroom preparatory services in the form of LIVE Online classes (with 2 way communication) from the comfort & safe environment of their home.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Partha Halder, said, "FIITJEE eSchool is best opportunity for children residing in tier 2 and 3 cities to access quality coaching for competitive exams that is available in metro cities like Delhi". Our best teachers would be available to mentor the students. Adding further he said, with the use of technology every student will be monitored on their progress at micro level and a feedback would be given accordingly.

FIITJEE Limited (www.fiitjee.com), the parent company, comes with a rich legacy of 30+ years in competitive exam preparation in the K-12 space. With a network of 65+ training centres in India and Middle East, with an employee strength of 3000+, 65% of the workforce are academicians who are graduates from premium colleges/universities in India, FIITJEE has evolved a robust and scalable teaching pedagogy to assist children discover their potential and help them realize it.

Success stories of children in various competitive exams like IITJEE (JEE Advanced & JEE Main), KVPY, NTSE & Olympiads is unparallel (www.iitjeetoppers.com) stands testimony to this very fact.

At FIITJEE eSchool we will bring the offline teaching expertise to online platform and help children wherever they are physically located to leverage our capabilities to realize their goal.

Who can really benefit from FIITJEE eSchool?

- JEE Aspirants residing in cities where there is no access to quality education in their vicinity. Now they need not shift to a bigger city and stay in a hostel. They can simply attend LIVE classes from home.

- Students of classes VI/VII/VIII/IX/X residing in tier 2/3 cities where there is a lack of exposure to competitive exams, career guidance and preparation had to wait till they reach Class XI to even think of relocating to a bigger city. Now they all can access & avail the services online.

- Often parents of Girl students felt apprehensive of sending their child to another city for engineering entrance preparation now they can attend classes from the comfort of their home.

- Students from weaker financial background used to avail FIITJEE's Fortunate 40 scheme to secure waiver on course fees, but still found it difficult to relocate to a bigger city due to various other constraints. Now they can stay back and attend classes online and realize their dream.

So, now preparation for competitive exams from FIITJEE will not be restricted anymore based on geographical limits.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 02:01 PM IST