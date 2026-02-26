FIITJEE Announces Centralised Refund Mechanism;Dedicated Email Support From June 16

New Delhi: According to a statement released by FIITJEE, proportionate fee refunds will begin processing in late June 2026 and will be managed solely by the FIITJEE Corporate Office in Delhi. In its most recent communication to parents, it stated that they will receive exact refund amounts by June 15, 2026. It has established a dedicated email address, effective June 16, 2026, for any parents who require clarification or follow-up if information is delayed.

The institute also stated that the refund process will be managed centrally to ensure consistency and accountability, with no involvement from local centers. It also stated that the 2025 disruptions resulted in the suspension of in-person classes at certain locations. During that time, FIITJEE transitioned students to its online platform, FIITJEE eSchool, for continued academic instruction.

In addition to the refund announcement, FIITJEE unveiled the "FIITJEE Universe" framework, a restructuring plan. Centers will include core coaching programs, FIITJEE World Schools and junior colleges aligned with state boards, and FIITJEE Global Schools following the CBSE curriculum under this model. It further said that it is focusing on one-time setup contribution and a modest annual license fee to channel resources into strategy, innovation, and systems management.



The action comes after a number of FIITJEE centers in Delhi-NCR, including those in Noida and Ghaziabad, were closed in January 2025, reportedly due to alleged resignations by teachers and parents who claimed they had not received their advance fees back.