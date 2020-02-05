Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) at FORE: Creating Academic Leaders

FORE School of Management, New Delhi offers a Full-Time Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) approved by AICTE. The objective of this programme is to enhance the body of knowledge in the research domain and its dissemination. It is aimed at admitting scholars with exceptional academic background, strong motivation, discipline and having a strong inclination towards good quality research.

Dr. Hitesh Arora, Dean (Academic Services), FORE School of Management says “The FPM at FORE is built on its strong foundation and long experience of eminent FORE Faculty members in creating industry-ready researchers and academicians. FORE scholars are exposed to a carefully designed curriculum that prepares them for the rigours of the research. Additionally, a full-time Fellow Program in Management always gives an extra edge in knowledge creation and a strong inclination towards good quality research”.

FPM at FORE offers specializations in the Areas of Economics and Business Policy, Finance and Accounting, Information Technology, International Business, Marketing, Organisational Behaviour & Human Resource, Quantitative Techniques and Operations Management, Communication, Strategy.

Highlight of the Programme:

Financial Assistance for Fellow Program Scholar(Fellowship of Rs. 36,500/- per month for the first two years and Rs. 41,500/- per month during the third and the fourth year of the program)

Support to attend International/National Conferences/WorkshopsConference Support of Rs. 1.5 lakh during the entire programme for presenting her/his research paper(s)

Contingency Grant(of Rs. 15,000/- per year and is available in the third and fourth year of the program)The candidates short-listed on the basis of their academic record and performance in the competitive examinations (CAT/GRE/GMAT/GATE/JRF-UGC/CSIR percentile/FORE Entrance Test) will be called for a personal interview for final selection on February 28, 2020 and the selected candidates for this programme will be intimated by March 05, 2020. CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT or JRF-UGC/CSIR scores (Qualified score) of up to last two years (i.e., test taken on or after December 01, 2017) only will be considered valid.

In case of not having a valid score of CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT or JRF-UGC/CSIR, the candidate must appear the FORE Entrance Test (FET) scheduled to be held on February 28, 2020. However, the last date for applying the FPM Course online is January 27, 2020.

Kindly register online @ http://fpmadmissions.fsm.ac.in/register by January 27, 2020.

About FORE School of Management:

FORE School of Management is a leading Indian business school located in New Delhi. The distinguished leadership at FORE prepares students to excel in today’s dynamic business environment in which technology and interpersonal skills are essential to success.

FORE School of Management was founded with a vision to make the world a better place by creating knowledge and sharing knowledge. It is driven to achieve and sustain leadership in Management Education, Research, Consulting and Development.