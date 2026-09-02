Faridabad Class 11 Student Dies After Allegedly Jumping From School’s Third Floor; Investigation Underway | Video | File Pic (Representative Image)

Faridabad: A Class 11 student allegedly died after jumping from the third floor of a school building in Faridabad on Tuesday, police said, adding that an investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Dabua Station House Officer (SHO) Sumer said police received information about the incident and that the deceased was a Class 11 student at a private school.

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"We have just received information. There is a girl, an eleventh-grade student. We learned that she jumped from the third floor and died. Her body has been brought here. Further investigation is underway," SHO Sumer said.

The officer said that no complaint had been received so far and that the reason behind the incident was not clear.

"No complaint has been received yet. This is a matter for investigation; the reason is not yet clear, and nothing specific has come to light so far," he added.

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Police are conducting further inquiries to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led to the student's death.

In a separate incident in Delhi, a 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in West Kanti Nagar under the jurisdiction of Krishna Nagar Police Station on Monday, police said.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at around 12:23 pm.

Police said the room was locked from inside when personnel reached the location. The Fire Brigade was subsequently called and broke open the lock. A Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance team examined the girl and declared her dead at the spot.

She was later taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police said the girl had been staying at the residence for around 45 days with her maternal aunt and a cousin. She had reportedly travelled to Delhi from Bihar for ear treatment, while her family resides in Gujarat.

The police recorded the statement of a relative and informed the girl's parents about the incident. No allegations have been made so far, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)