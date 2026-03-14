Fake ‘UP SI Exam 14 March 2026 Shift-1’ Question Paper Goes Viral: UP Police Calls It Fake; Warns Against Misleading Claims

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued a clarification regarding the UP SI Exam 14 March 2026 Shift-1 question paper being circulated on social media.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has confirmed that the question paper circulated on various social media platforms is misleading, false, and baseless. It further said that this type of question paper is not related to the Sub-Inspector examination.

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड यह पुष्टि करता है कि यह एक भ्रामक प्रश्नपत्र है जिसे विभिन्न प्लेटफार्मों से वायरल किया जा रहा है।

इस प्रकार कोई प्रश्न पत्र आयोजित उपनिरीक्षक परीक्षा से सम्बंधित नहीं है।



इसे वायरल करने वाले विभिन्न प्लेटफॉर्म और व्यक्तियों के… pic.twitter.com/70fhJIOqUt — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) March 14, 2026

In an official statement, the examination controller of the board urged aspirants not to believe or share such misleading content.

The statement also stated that legal action is being taken against the platforms and individuals responsible for disseminating the fake question paper.

Any violation of the examination's integrity will result in strict punitive action against the concerned person in accordance with the rules. Authorities are currently monitoring the situation and taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of misinformation.

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड द्वारा भर्ती परीक्षा में शुचिता बनाए रखने के लिए तथा पेपर लीक की भ्रामक सूचनाओं, पेपर क्रय -विक्रय, परीक्षा में नकल, साल्वर गैंग अथवा अन्य किसी भी अवांछनीय गतिविधि के संबंध में अनवरत निगरानी रखी जा रही है। प्रकाश में आया कि UP SI… — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) March 14, 2026

The board has also advised candidates appearing for the Sub-Inspector examination to rely only on official announcements and updates issued by the recruitment board. Candidates are encouraged to avoid forwarding or engaging with unverified materials circulating on social media.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board maintains constant vigilance to ensure the integrity of the recruitment examination, as well as to prevent misleading information about paper leaks, paper buying-selling, exam cheating, solver gangs, and other activities.