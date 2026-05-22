Fake DigiLocker Website Using CISCE Name Detected Online; MeitY Issues Fake Website Alert

Fake DigiLocker CISCE Portal: A fake website claiming to offer DigiLocker and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) services has reportedly surfaced online, raising concerns among students and parents. The website, “digilocker.cisceboard.org,” is allegedly designed to resemble official educational and digital document portals in an attempt to mislead users

🚨 FAKE WEBSITE ALERT 🚨



A fraudulent website — https://t.co/Lbyu8cN7W6 — is misleading users by mimicking CISCE and DigiLocker services.



⚠️ Do NOT share personal info, Aadhaar details, OTPs, or payments.

🔐 Stay cautious. Stay cyber safe.#digitalindia #CyberSecurity — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) May 22, 2026

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a “Fake Website Alert” through its official social media handle, warning users about a fraudulent website (digilocker.cisceboard.org) that is allegedly impersonating CISCE and DigiLocker services. In its post, the ministry cautioned users not to share personal information such as Aadhaar details, OTPs, passwords, or payment information on such platforms and urged them to remain vigilant. It further advised students, parents, and other users to rely only on official government portals and stay cyber safe while accessing online educational services.

PUBLIC ALERT

A fake website - https://t.co/GccR9My23l - is misleading users in the name of DigiLocker and CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) services.

⚠️Do not enter your personal information, Aadhaar details, OTPs, or payment information on… pic.twitter.com/XkfIKCNBRM — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 22, 2026

Additionally, DigiLocker’s official social media handle also shared a public alert stating: “A fake website digilocker.cisceboard.org is misleading users in the name of DigiLocker and CISCE services. Do not enter personal information, Aadhaar details, OTPs, or payment information on suspicious websites. Always verify the URL before using any digital service. Stay cautious. Stay cyber safe.”

Users Advised To Verify Official URLs

Students and parents have been advised to carefully check website links before accessing any online service related to examination results, certificates, or DigiLocker documents. Officials have urged users to rely only on official government or board websites for downloading marksheets, certificates, and other academic records.

Do Not Share Aadhaar, OTP Or Banking Information

Authorities have specifically warned students and parents not to share:

Aadhaar numbers

OTPs received on mobile phones

Bank account or payment details

Passwords or login credentials

Users have been advised to immediately exit any website that asks for confidential personal or banking details unnecessarily.