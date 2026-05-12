'Failure Of Government': Netizens Slam NTA As NEET UG May 3 Exam Cancelled Amid Paper Leak Allegation

NEET UG May 3 Exam Cancelled: The National Testing Agency on Tuesday, May 12, announced the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, sparking outrage and frustration among students and netizens across the country.

In an official statement issued as a continuation of its May 10 press release, the NTA said the decision was taken after inputs received during an investigation carried out in coordination with central agencies and law enforcement authorities. The agency stated that the examination process “could not be allowed to stand” and confirmed that the exam would now be conducted again on fresh dates.

The Government of India has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a detailed inquiry into the allegations linked to the examination.

Students question examination system

Soon after the announcement, social media platforms were flooded with angry reactions from students who had spent months preparing for one of the country’s most competitive entrance examinations.

@narendramodi @AmitShah terminate all these idiots of government who can’t even handle one career examination. Dont think about children future and hard work. — Abhinav Mathur (@abhiuxdesigner) May 12, 2026

Many users questioned how repeated controversies continue to surround national-level examinations despite assurances about strict security measures.

One user wrote, “Is the whole organisation fucking nuts. Such an important exam of a students life and this bs you are doing after all that dumb tweets about how you are conducting a very secure exam. Shame honestly.”

Is the whole organisation fucking nuts. Such an important exam of a students life and this bs you are doing after all at that dumb tweets about how you are conducting a very secure exam. Shame honestly — A⁷ ⊙⊝⊜ (@minimoniist) May 12, 2026

Another frustrated aspirant posted, “These people can't even conduct a single exam. Shame on such a system.”

@narendramodi u should have sacked @dpradhanbjp before cancelling exam, if any of 56 inch is left in you. NTA has been messing up for a while but you have done nothing.@NitinNabin UP's students are most affected by NTA, their time is coming, fasten ur seatbelt.@yadavakhilesh — NewIndia (@NewIndian2017) May 12, 2026

Several students also expressed disappointment over the emotional and mental stress caused by the cancellation. A viral reaction on social media read, “Stop conducting exams. Nhi ho rha to rhne de.”

Political leaders tagged in online reactions

A section of users directly tagged political leaders while criticising the handling of the examination process.

NTA: we are 10 steps ahead, this is not your school exam

Leak gang: We are 20 steps ahead☠️☠️ — Photosystem (@Naeem1786554) May 12, 2026

One post read, “@narendramodi @AmitShah terminate all these idiots of government who can’t even handle one career examination. Dont think about children future and hard work.”

Another user wrote, “@narendramodi u should have sacked @dpradhanbjp before cancelling exam, if any of 56 inch is left in you. NTA has been messing up for a while but you have done nothing.”

NTA after every year neet paper leak :- pic.twitter.com/dyZjgJai2S — Satyansh Jaiswal (@SatyanshJais45) May 12, 2026

Some reactions also mocked the alleged security arrangements around the exam. One widely shared comment stated:

“NTA: we are 10 steps ahead, this is not your school examLeak gang: We are 20 steps ahead”

NTA: we are 10 steps ahead, this is not your school exam

Leak gang: We are 20 steps ahead☠️☠️ — Photosystem (@Naeem1786554) May 12, 2026

Re-exam to be conducted soon

The NTA has clarified that candidates will not have to register again for the re-examination. Existing application details, candidature, and exam centres selected during the May 2026 cycle will remain valid.

The agency also said no additional examination fee would be charged and that the fees already paid by candidates would be refunded.

Fresh examination dates and the revised admit card schedule are expected to be announced soon through official channels. Students and parents have been advised to rely only on official updates and avoid unverified information circulating online.