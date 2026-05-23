Fact Check: Has CBSE Issued Re-Evaluation Cancellation Notice? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Social Media Claims

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a fake news alert after a fabricated circular claiming cancellation of the Class 10 and 12 re-evaluation and answer book photocopy process began circulating widely on social media platforms.

Fake News Alert!



A fake information is being circulated claiming that the process of obtaining photocopies of answer books and revaluation has been cancelled by the Board.



❌ This Circular is #FAKE

🚫 Beware of fake news and romours

▶️ Always verify information through… pic.twitter.com/Ljs8mW6HCh — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 23, 2026

The board clarified that the notice being shared online is completely fake and advised students and parents not to believe or forward unverified information.

In an official statement, CBSE said, “Fake information is being circulated claiming that the process of obtaining photocopies of answer books and revaluation has been cancelled by the Board. This circular is FAKE.”

The board also urged students to verify all updates only through CBSE’s official website.

Fake circular claimed re-evaluation process was cancelled

The fake notice, designed to resemble an official CBSE circular, falsely claimed that the board had decided to cancel the ongoing photocopy and re-evaluation process for the 2026 examinations because of “unprecedented technical challenges” in the online system.

The viral document further stated that all fees collected for photocopies and re-evaluation would allegedly be refunded within 15 working days and that students’ original marks would be treated as final.

However, CBSE quickly dismissed the document as fake and warned students against falling for rumours being spread online.

Confusion comes amid recent portal issues

The fake circular surfaced at a time when students have already been facing technical issues on the CBSE portal related to scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation applications.

Over the past few days, many students reported payment glitches, delays in processing applications, and difficulty accessing the portal due to heavy traffic.

On May 22, CBSE had officially extended the last date for applying for scanned copies of Class 12 answer books from May 23 to May 24, citing “unprecedented traffic” and attempts of “unauthorised interference” on the website.

The board had also stated earlier that the portal was functioning normally again after temporary disruptions.

Students asked to rely only on official updates

CBSE has now advised students, parents, and schools to rely only on announcements published through its official channels, including its website and verified social media accounts.

“Beware of fake news and rumours. Always verify information through the official website of CBSE,” the board said in its advisory.