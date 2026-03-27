‘Eyes Closed, No One Can See Me’: Schoolboy Secretly Eats Lollipop During Morning Prayer In Viral Video; Wins Netizens' Hearts

A video of a school morning assembly is trending on social media and is winning hearts with the innocence and humour of the scene. In the video, a group of kids can be seen standing in rows and folding their hands while praying with their eyes closed and maintaining discipline in the assembly.

In the middle of this, there is a small boy who has caught everyone’s attention in the video. In the video, the boy is seen eating a lollipop while pretending to pray with his eyes closed. With his eyes tightly shut, the child appears to believe that no one can see him, a detail that has made the video especially endearing for viewers.

After finishing the lollipop, he carefully keeps the stick in his shirt pocket and resumes his prayer stance.

The video has been shared by an Instagram user named shubham_x_rana_. The user has captioned it, “प्रार्थना के समय बेचारा खाते हुए चॉकलेट😅😄”. The video has now gone viral as many users have reacted to it by sharing it.

It is interesting to note that another video featuring the same child has gone viral. The video has been shared by the same user.

In this video, the child is again seen during his school's morning prayers. He is seen taking something from his pant's pocket and eating it. While it is not clearly visible what he is eating, the act mirrors his earlier attempt to sneak a treat during prayer.

Netizens were quick to react, flooding the comments section with humour and nostalgia.

One user wrote, “Best part is he didn't throw away the stick. He kept it inside his pocket.” Another commented, “Bro's logic: If I close my eyes, no one can see me 😂”.

Many people associated this with their own childhood and said things like, “Hum kabhi aise hi the 😂😂”, and another person said, “If I can’t see them, they can’t see me! 😋”. Another person also appreciated the small act of the child and said, “Good boy… he didn’t throw the stick.”

This video has been touching the hearts of people online as they are reminded of the mischievous innocence of childhood and how even a school assembly can become a joyful experience.