Extreme summers make West Bengal schools go online

West Bengal: Owing to the extreme temperatures, all the private schools in the state of West Bengal have been asked to stop taking offline classes. Manish Jain, Principal Secretary to the school education department has asked the schools to conduct classes online if they do not wish to prepone the vacations. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the schools to advance their vacation from May 2 to June 15 due to the extreme heatwave.

The state-aided schools declared their summer vacations, but a great number of the private schools still chose to continue offline classes as per the wishes of some parents. West Bengal Government has asked the private schools to stop offline classes from May 7, 2022.

The board examinations of Classes 10 and 12 will continue as scheduled.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 05:33 PM IST