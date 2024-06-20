Explained: UGC-NET Exam Cancellation - Reasons, Government Response, Student Reactions & What Comes Next?

FPJ

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Education made a significant announcement regarding the cancellation of the UGC-NET June 2024 examination due to concerns over compromised exam integrity. This decision follows inputs received from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit, prompting actions to uphold transparency and sanctity in the examination process.

Government is committed to ensure the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students.



Ministry of Education has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled on the basis of inputs from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry… — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 19, 2024

Before we delve into the details, let's first understand what the UGC-NET examination is:

The UGC-NET (National Eligibility Test) is an important exam that assesses the eligibility of Indian nationals for roles such as Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across India. It also qualifies individuals for fellowships under various ministries.

When was exam conducted and how many people appeared?

The UGC-NET was conducted on June 18, Tuesday, at 1205 exam centres in 317 cities across the country. Over 11 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, comprising 6,35,587 females, 4,85,579 males, and 59 third gender candidates. This marks an increase from last year’s UGC-NET December 2023 Exam, which had 9,45,872 registered candidates.

SFI, AISA, JNUSU, other groups to protest against UGC NET cancellation

The cancellation decision has sparked controversy, with student groups and unions condemning the NTA's handling of the examination process. Calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demands to scrap the NTA underscore the severity of the situation.

Ritika, councillor of SAA (JNUSU) appeals to the student community to join the protest call against the cancellation of the UGC- NET exam and incompetency of NTA.



Dharmendra Pradhan must resign



Scrap NTA



Join JNUSU call for protest



2PM, Ministry of Education

Date:- 20.06.24 pic.twitter.com/yDRthI4LpQ — AISA JNU (@aisajnu) June 19, 2024

Student unions, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Association(AISA), have announced protests citing mismanagement and negligence by the NTA, affecting thousands of students' aspirations and careers.

The scams in examinations has become a routine now, putting the career of countless students in jeopardy. These back to back scams shd serve as a clarion call to the Education Ministry to take concrete measures to prevent recurring of any such scams. 2/n #UGCNET @ANI @PTI_News — J&K Students Association (@JKSTUDENTSASSO) June 19, 2024

The cancellation has been labeled a systemic failure, reflecting broader concerns over the integrity of entrance exams in India.

The Ministry of Education cancels UGC-NET June 2024 Exam citing leaks. Under Modi Government, national exams continue to be compromised. All states urged to protest at UGC & central govt offices demanding action on NTA. #UGCNETScam #NTALeak pic.twitter.com/K4lwdErjMG — SFI Maharashtra (@sfimaha) June 20, 2024

Now what?

The Ministry of Education has assured that a fresh examination will be scheduled, with details forthcoming. Simultaneously, the matter has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough investigation, aiming to address the alleged irregularities and restore confidence in the examination process.

Cancellation amid NEET row

This cancellation occurs amidst ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities in the NEET(UG) 2024 Examination, adding to existing concerns over exam conduct and integrity.