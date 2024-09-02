Expand Your Opportunities for Success With The Masters In Liberal Studies Program From HSNC University

Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai |

In a world where the well-rounded specialists out-compete narrow specialists to the top firms, the importance of a liberal studies education can never be overstated. It is a way for students to get a broad education while exploring and developing their academic interests. In India, there's a notable rise in the popularity of liberal studies. While Indian students traditionally favoured foreign universities for higher education in Liberal Studies, this trend is fast changing. Affordable liberal studies programs now offer students the freedom to pursue their desired courses and combinations within India. HSNC University, Mumbai is one of the very few public universities in India offering a Masters program in Liberal Studies.

The 2-year M.A. in Liberal Studies is decidedly interdisciplinary, ideal for students whose intellectual interests cross departmental boundaries. Equipped with the ability to investigate social and cultural issues from a holistic perspective, students can pursue multi-faceted and rewarding careers in a rapidly-evolving, knowledge-driven society.

“HSNC University combines innovative pedagogy and curriculum, world-class and committed faculty, a robust research and entrepreneurship ecosystem with a state-of-the-art institutional infrastructure to offer a truly multi-disciplinary, research-intensive academic experience. Our goal is to deliver a comprehensive yet demanding curriculum that empowers students with the essential knowledge, to think out-of-the-box, navigate through the real-world and be a leader,” says Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai.

“I believe educational institutions play an important role in enabling perspective building and imbibing compassion and empathy in students. Inter-disciplinary and trans-disciplinary courses are significant since they have the potential to transform the way students think and in the long run, they become harbingers of change in building a more just and humane world. This program brings in diverse disciplinary perspectives and the job market needs people with insights from pure sciences, humanities and social sciences. This aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which envisages a multi-disciplinary and inter-disciplinary approach,” Dr. Bagla added.

The program features 80 credits spread across four semesters and offers a nuanced understanding of complexity through different prisms, fostering criticality, reflexivity and imagination. It combines core courses and electives, with dialogic and participatory knowledge-making approaches, ensuring an imaginative, engaging learning experience to gear up ethically motivated student ambassadors of tomorrow.

Boasting a socially-relevant and innovative curriculum which has been curated by experts from renowned institutions such as Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Azim Premji University, Krea University, IIT Mumbai and Ambedkar University, the program encourages intellectual curiosity, critical questioning and a commitment to social justice.

“As the world navigates major technological and ecological challenges, an inter-disciplinary Liberal Studies education with critical thinking is increasingly essential. At HSNC University, we offer more than education; we foster intellectual, emotional and ethical development. Our distinguished faculty, relevant curriculum, innovative teaching methods and diverse research opportunities aim to equip you with technological skills, critical thinking, problem-solving abilities and strong ethical values,”says Dr. Leena Pujari, Dean, Interdisciplinary Studies, HSNC University.

“The M.A. Liberal Studies program is designed to be comprehensive and inclusive, ensuring that talented individuals from diverse backgrounds can join the program,” stresses Dr. Pujari.

Shravani Pawar, a visually-challenged student who has secured admission to the program concurs. Shravani acknowledged that it was difficult for a visually impaired person to manage in the competitive world, but technology is now making it possible to compete and work with others. She said “I am glad that I chose HSNC University for my Liberal Studies program. The faculty is very helpful and goes out of their way to help us. Once I complete education, I want to start a community of visually impaired people from Liberal Studies field, so that we can help each other get ahead,” she said.

“In fact we are investing in Braille books, tech tools such as daisy players, audiobooks, NVDA (Non Visual Desktop Access) and text-to-speech convertors to make the program as accessible as possible,” Dr. Pujari added.

Sarah Warsi, a returning student who graduated in Economics and joined the program after a gap-year, says “Personally, my experience has been very insightful, in terms of both academic and application aspects. I have Math phobia but here I feel so comfortable doing Math and enjoy it… And it is just the Math that you need in life. Learning different perspectives to a situation we discussed in class, with many students providing analogies was interesting. We also discussed a TED talk which gave me new perspectives to one idea. I am confident that this program will help me do things I love doing and help me generate a real impact in the world”.

“As fields increasingly specialise, it becomes even more important for people to draw connections across fields and develop interdisciplinary insights and solutions. Many of the most innovative companies today attribute their creative achievements to their success in connecting Math, Science and Technology with the Humanities or Social Sciences, like Apple, Pixar and IDEO,” explains Dr. Pujari.

Raghvendra Singh who completed his M.A. in Liberal Studies this year, credits HSNC University’s program for his current success. He says “Through my liberal studies course, I gained a deeper understanding of feminist perspectives and the varied ways people interpret them. Additionally, I developed the ability to think critically with greater nuance. It also helped me develop a forward-thinking approach to understanding the social structure and its set-up.” Raghvendra was a returning student, having finished his B.Sc. (IT) and joined the course after over 5 years of work experience with companies like TCS. He is now working with Weintheworld and Repdata, both US-based companies. He is also working with the top political scientists helping them with research, trying to decode the upcoming assembly election analysis.

Asthaba Jadeja, who completed her internship with IMPRI (Impact and Policy Research Institute), a start-up research think-tank, was very happy that she picked this course at HSNC University. “I've garnered insights into policy-making and its potential for effecting real-world change. This amalgamation has helped me understand environmentally conscious policies and actively engage in sustainability initiatives. I am enthusiastic about contributing at the intersection of environmental preservation and policy formulation, striving to create a positive impact on the future of our planet,”she said.

When asked to pick her favourite courses, Shriya Veera, a 2nd year student picked Women and Gender Studies, Developmental Studies, Legal Studies and Media Studies. Shriya who completed a summer internship with Paromita Vohra, Founder, Agents of Ishq, expressed her desire to join public policy. “Every policy needs to be looked at from a 360 degree perspective and it is important that the gender lens be applied,” she said.

“The faculty is very knowledgeable and approachable. Lectures and learning is fun here. I love the Scientific Methods, Socio-scientific methods subjects and Discursive Writing,” says Riva Jain, a student of the course.

“Our students come from diverse courses and backgrounds. In fact we have had a few inquiries from returning students many of whom say that this is exactly what they wanted to pursue but rue not having the opportunity 2-3 decades back. The diversity of our student body contributes to an enriching and engaging classroom experience, in which you’ll have the opportunity to learn with—and from—your peers and explore fresh concepts and methodologies. The program aims to cultivate questioning mind, dialogical and critical thinking among students, enabling them to communicate effectively, making them ethical decision-makers and transforming them into leaders,” says Dr. Tina Chakravarty, Assistant Professor, HSNC University.

These testimonials highlight the diverse and impactful nature of the M.A. in liberal studies program at HSNC University, emphasising personal growth, academic support and the development of a well-rounded perspective.

In addition to the standard application process, HSNC University offers a range of merit-based scholarships and financial aid options to support educational aspirations. These opportunities are designed to ensure that cost is not a barrier to accessing the exceptional education and resources available.

Admissions are open but seats are limited. For more details, contact 99200 82282 / 98204 74197 or write to liberalstudies@hsncu.edu.in or visit HSNCU - School of Interdisciplinary Studies